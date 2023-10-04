Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 24,537 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of META opened at $300.94 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $774.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

