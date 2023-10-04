Packaging Co. of America Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.07. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $151.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

