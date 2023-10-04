PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $228.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 54.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,104,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,504,000 after buying an additional 2,024,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 307,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.38%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

