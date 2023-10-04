Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 13,148 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,142,429.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,716,155.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,152,466.02.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $1,154,175.13.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $1,159,068.75.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $1,191,381.14.

On Friday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,207,249.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72.

On Monday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

