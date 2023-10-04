Paul P. Warley Buys 34,722 Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Stock

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul P. Warley bought 34,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,079.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of ASTI stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $1,494.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $550,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($66.00) EPS for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,484.43% and a negative return on equity of 7,017.74%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.