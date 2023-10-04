PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 8,475 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,430,003 shares of company stock worth $387,608,272. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

