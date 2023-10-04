PDS Planning Inc Buys 123 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.23.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

