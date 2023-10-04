PDS Planning Inc Buys 280 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

GIS stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.23 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

