PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 3,145 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.