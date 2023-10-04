PDS Planning Inc Has $266,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 116,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.46.

NYSE:PEG opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

