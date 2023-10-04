PDS Planning Inc Has $282,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.29. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

