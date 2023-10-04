PDS Planning Inc Has $307,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

