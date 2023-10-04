PDS Planning Inc Has $44.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $423.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

