PDS Planning Inc Invests $228,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $259,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

