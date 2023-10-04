PDS Planning Inc Makes New $204,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $330.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

