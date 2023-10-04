PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

