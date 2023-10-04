PDS Planning Inc Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VV opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

