PDS Planning Inc Takes $203,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 34.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 465,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after acquiring an additional 812,968 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 710.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.9 %

SJM opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.93 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

