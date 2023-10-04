PDS Planning Inc Takes $213,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

