PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.78.

CMG stock opened at $1,837.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,898.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,939.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

