PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

