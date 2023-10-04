PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

