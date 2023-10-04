PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
