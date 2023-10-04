Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) vs. Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble and Permex Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion 0.01 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.03 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 4.80 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Permex Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

42.1% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Noble and Permex Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Noble and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Permex Petroleum -522.68% -47.88% -35.60%

Summary

Noble beats Permex Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

