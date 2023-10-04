Peter Sullivan Sells 229,800 Shares of Zeta Resources Limited (ASX:ZER) Stock

Zeta Resources Limited (ASX:ZER – Get Free Report) insider Peter Sullivan sold 229,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$73,536.00 ($46,838.22).

Zeta Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Zeta Resources Company Profile

Zeta Resources Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. It invests in both public and private equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the resources sector, including those focused on bauxite, gold, copper, nickel, graphite, oil and gas and base metals exploration and production.

