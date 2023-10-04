Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

