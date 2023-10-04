PG&E (NYSE:PCG) & NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Head to Head Survey

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of PG&E shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PG&E and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 0 2 7 0 2.78 NorthWestern 2 3 3 0 2.13

Profitability

PG&E currently has a consensus target price of $19.14, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $54.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given PG&E’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PG&E is more favorable than NorthWestern.

This table compares PG&E and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E 8.79% 9.79% 1.92% NorthWestern 11.67% 6.53% 2.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PG&E and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $21.68 billion 1.82 $1.81 billion $0.91 16.85 NorthWestern $1.51 billion 1.89 $183.01 million $3.00 15.76

PG&E has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PG&E, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PG&E has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PG&E beats NorthWestern on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. The company owns and operates interconnected transmission lines; electric transmission substations, distribution lines, transmission switching substations, and distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of distribution pipelines, backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Oakland, California.

About NorthWestern

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.