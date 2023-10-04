Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,406,000 after acquiring an additional 366,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.9 %

PSX stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $85.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

