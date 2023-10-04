Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $85.49 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

