Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.31. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,141,663 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.41% and a negative net margin of 81.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

