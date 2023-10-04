Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.27. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 607 shares.

Power Solutions International Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 4.53%.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

