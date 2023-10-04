Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$118.27.
Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.2 %
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.32. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 17.3010101 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
