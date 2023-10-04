Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $17.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.27.

PD stock opened at C$85.64 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.32. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of C$425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.07 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

