Principal Quality ETF (PSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Oct 4th, 2023

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1261 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSET opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 36,340.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

