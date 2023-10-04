Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on October 5th

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSC stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $44.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

