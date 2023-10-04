Principal Value ETF (PY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

