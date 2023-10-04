Private Ocean LLC Acquires 326 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

