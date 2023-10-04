Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 140.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Progress Software worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 778,377 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $20,040,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

