PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

