PSI Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,114,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $509.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $471.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.