Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.77

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as low as $8.87. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 129,903 shares changing hands.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
