Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.77

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as low as $8.87. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 129,903 shares changing hands.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at $351,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

