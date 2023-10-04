PZ Cussons plc (PZCUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 227 ($2.74) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday.

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.