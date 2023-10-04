Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issued By Northland Capmk

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Shares of EEFT opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,071,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

