Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Lifted by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.00.

Cameco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$50.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.12. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$56.87.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

