Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Lifted by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter.
Get Our Latest Report on Cameco
Cameco Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$50.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.12. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$56.87.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.