Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STC. Cormark decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities downgraded Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.