Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Lowered by Analyst

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

SANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of SANG opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

