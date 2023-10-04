Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NKE stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

