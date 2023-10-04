Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYX opened at $114.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.59. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.