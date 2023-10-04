Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPSC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IPSC opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 2,782.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

