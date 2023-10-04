Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $391.04 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $368.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

